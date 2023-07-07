On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar has recorded a hit in 59 of 81 games this season (72.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Tovar has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (43.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .292 AVG .237 .331 OBP .272 .481 SLG .374 17 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 16 39/6 K/BB 44/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings