Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 76 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 381 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.80 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.566 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Anderson has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - -

