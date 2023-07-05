Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .292 in his past 10 games, with three RBI), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .276 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Castro has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 57 games (29.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.308
|AVG
|.241
|.304
|OBP
|.281
|.352
|SLG
|.325
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|21/0
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending France (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.