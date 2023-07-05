The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.

In 72.5% of his games this season (58 of 80), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 30 games this year (37.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (42.5%), including six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .292 AVG .237 .331 OBP .273 .481 SLG .378 17 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 16 39/6 K/BB 42/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings