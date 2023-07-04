Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .269.
- Tovar will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 58 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (10.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Tovar has driven in a run in 30 games this year (38.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this year (34 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.292
|AVG
|.242
|.331
|OBP
|.279
|.481
|SLG
|.386
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|39/6
|K/BB
|41/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 17, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.37, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
