Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (50 of 74), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.321
|AVG
|.244
|.358
|OBP
|.314
|.545
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
