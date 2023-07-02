Rockies vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and the Detroit Tigers (36-46) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.
The Rockies will give the nod to Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA).
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rockies are 1-2-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.
- Colorado has a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Brendan White
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
|July 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
