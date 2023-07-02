Sunday's game between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and the Detroit Tigers (36-46) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Rockies will give the nod to Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA).

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockies are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

Colorado has a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

