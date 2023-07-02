After the third round at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (-110 to win).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Detroit Golf Club
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Rickie Fowler

  • Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-20)
  • Odds to Win: -110

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 8 3 14th
Round 2 65 -7 6 1 3rd
Round 3 64 -8 9 1 2nd

Adam Hadwin

  • Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-19)
  • Odds to Win: +360

Hadwin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 7 1 10th
Round 2 68 -4 6 2 26th
Round 3 63 -9 7 0 1st

Ludvig Aberg

  • Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 26th (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 7 2 3rd
Round 2 67 -5 6 1 14th
Round 3 73 +1 4 3 77th

Taylor Pendrith

  • Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-18)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Pendrith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 5 0 14th
Round 2 64 -8 8 0 2nd
Round 3 67 -5 7 2 16th

Aaron Rai

  • Tee Time: 8:45 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Rai Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 6 1 3rd
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 26th
Round 3 66 -6 5 1 7th

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Collin Morikawa 6th (-16) +1600
Sepp Straka 70th (-6) +2500
Sam Bennett 30th (-10) +2500
Taylor Moore 6th (-16) +3000
Peter Kuest 4th (-17) +3300
Dylan Wu 6th (-16) +4000
Carl Yuan 6th (-16) +5500
Keegan Bradley 26th (-11) +5500
Max Homa 30th (-10) +6000
Justin Lower 6th (-16) +6600

