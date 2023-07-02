Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- In 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%) Profar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 73 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.196
|.362
|OBP
|.280
|.441
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|24/18
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
