Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 59th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 73 games this year (67.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.326
|AVG
|.244
|.364
|OBP
|.314
|.558
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|25/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.