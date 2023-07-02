Elehuris Montero -- hitting .161 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .196 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .279 AVG .136 .304 OBP .164 .349 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings