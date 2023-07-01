Wyoming 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A strong season is a possibility for the Wyoming Cowboys in 2023, given their win total over/under of 6.5.
Wyoming Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+115
|-140
|46.5%
Cowboys' 2022 Performance
- Wyoming ranked 12th-worst in total offense (313.6 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 56th with 370.6 yards allowed per contest.
- Wyoming ranked seventh-worst in passing offense last season (132.2 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 51st with 217.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, Wyoming was 4-2. On the road, the Cowboys went 3-3.
- The Cowboys won every game when favored (5-0) but only two as underdogs (2-6).
Wyoming's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Titus Swen
|RB
|1,039 YDS / 8 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.0 YPC
|Andrew Peasley
|QB
|1,574 YDS (52.4%) / 10 TD / 9 INT
339 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 26.1 RUSH YPG
|Treyton Welch
|TE
|22 REC / 308 YDS / 5 TD / 23.7 YPG
|Joshua Cobbs
|WR
|35 REC / 407 YDS / 2 TD / 31.3 YPG
|Easton Gibbs
|LB
|79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|DeVonne Harris
|DL
|48 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Shae Suiaunoa
|LB
|56 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Braden Siders
|DL
|28 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Cowboys' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Cowboys will be playing the 104th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Wyoming will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (41).
- Wyoming's schedule has six games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and four against squads that accumulated less than four wins).
Wyoming 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Texas Tech
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Portland State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Texas
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Appalachian State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|New Mexico
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Fresno State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Air Force
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Boise State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Colorado State
|November 3
|-
|-
|11
|@ UNLV
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|Hawaii
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Nevada
|November 25
|-
|-
