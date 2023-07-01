A strong season is a possibility for the Wyoming Cowboys in 2023, given their win total over/under of 6.5.

Wyoming Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +115 -140 46.5%

Cowboys' 2022 Performance

Wyoming ranked 12th-worst in total offense (313.6 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 56th with 370.6 yards allowed per contest.

Wyoming ranked seventh-worst in passing offense last season (132.2 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 51st with 217.0 passing yards allowed per game.

At home last season, Wyoming was 4-2. On the road, the Cowboys went 3-3.

The Cowboys won every game when favored (5-0) but only two as underdogs (2-6).

Wyoming's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Titus Swen RB 1,039 YDS / 8 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.0 YPC Andrew Peasley QB 1,574 YDS (52.4%) / 10 TD / 9 INT

339 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 26.1 RUSH YPG Treyton Welch TE 22 REC / 308 YDS / 5 TD / 23.7 YPG Joshua Cobbs WR 35 REC / 407 YDS / 2 TD / 31.3 YPG Easton Gibbs LB 79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK DeVonne Harris DL 48 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK Shae Suiaunoa LB 56 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Braden Siders DL 28 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK

Cowboys' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Cowboys will be playing the 104th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Wyoming will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (41).

Wyoming's schedule has six games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and four against squads that accumulated less than four wins).

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Texas Tech September 2 - - 2 Portland State September 9 - - 3 @ Texas September 16 - - 4 Appalachian State September 23 - - 5 New Mexico September 30 - - 6 Fresno State October 7 - - 7 @ Air Force October 14 - - 9 @ Boise State October 28 - - 10 Colorado State November 3 - - 11 @ UNLV November 10 - - 12 Hawaii November 18 - - 13 @ Nevada November 25 - -

