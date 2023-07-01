The Wyoming Cowboys carry +1200 odds to bring home the MWC title in 2023, which ranks them fifth in the conference. Additionally they have +100000 odds to claim the national championship. Check out the info below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

Want to bet on any of Wyoming's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wyoming Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Wyoming's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Wyoming has been handed the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (62). The Cowboys will suit up for six games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that put up nine or more victories and four squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Texas Tech September 2 1 - Portland State September 9 2 - @ Texas September 16 3 - Appalachian State September 23 4 - New Mexico September 30 5 - Fresno State October 7 6 - @ Air Force October 14 7 - @ Boise State October 28 9 - Colorado State November 3 10 - @ UNLV November 10 11 - Hawaii November 18 12 - @ Nevada November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Wyoming gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.