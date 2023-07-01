The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin their 2023 college football schedule versus Western Oregon on August 31 -- see below for more.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

South Dakota State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
Western Oregon August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Montana State September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Drake September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+
North Dakota September 30 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Illinois State October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Northern Iowa October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Southern Illinois October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ South Dakota October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
North Dakota State November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Youngstown State November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Missouri State November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.