On August 31, the South Dakota Coyotes will meet Missouri -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.

South Dakota 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
@ Missouri (FBS) August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - SEC Network
St. Thomas (MN) September 9 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Lamar September 16 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ North Dakota State September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Murray State October 7 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Youngstown State October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Indiana State October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
South Dakota State October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Southern Illinois November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
North Dakota November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Western Illinois November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

