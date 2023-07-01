Ezequiel Tovar rides a 13-game hitting streak into the Colorado Rockies' (33-51) game versus the Detroit Tigers (35-46) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) will take the ball for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: TBA - COL vs Boyd - DET (5-5, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.

Boyd heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Boyd has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.

