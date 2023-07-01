Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-51) and Detroit Tigers (35-46) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on July 1.

The Tigers will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (5-5, 1.35), while the Rockies' starter for this game has yet to be determined.

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Rockies as the favorite once.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.

This season Colorado has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win.

Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 369 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).

Rockies Schedule