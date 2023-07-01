2023 NFL Over/Under Win Total Odds
Oddsmakers have set plenty of futures betting markets before the 2023 NFL season. So whether you're a diehard fan of your local team or just have a hunch about one of the 32 NFL franchises, there's bound to be a futures bet for you.
When it comes to projected wins for the 2023 NFL season, bookmakers have a high opinion of the Philadelphia Eagles (with their 11.5 win over/under). Keep reading to find out every team's projected total and betting odds.
2023 NFL Over/Under Win Totals
Here's the latest win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams—plus the payouts if you fancy the over or the under:
|Wins Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Bengals
|11.5
|+110
|-130
|Eagles
|11.5
|-110
|-110
|Chiefs
|11.5
|-140
|+120
|49ers
|10.5
|-120
|+100
|Bills
|10.5
|-140
|+120
|Ravens
|9.5
|-150
|+120
|Browns
|9.5
|+130
|-150
|Cowboys
|9.5
|-155
|+135
|Lions
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|Jaguars
|9.5
|-135
|+115
|Chargers
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|Dolphins
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|Saints
|9.5
|+105
|-125
|Jets
|9.5
|-130
|+110
|Steelers
|8.5
|-130
|+110
|Seahawks
|8.5
|-130
|+110
|Vikings
|8.5
|-130
|+110
|Broncos
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|Falcons
|8.5
|+115
|-135
|Giants
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|Packers
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|Raiders
|7.5
|+130
|-150
|Titans
|7.5
|+110
|-130
|Patriots
|7.5
|+105
|-125
|Panthers
|7.5
|-135
|+115
|Bears
|7.5
|-130
|+110
|Commanders
|6.5
|-120
|+100
|Texans
|6.5
|+110
|-130
|Colts
|6.5
|-135
|+115
|Rams
|6.5
|-110
|-110
|Buccaneers
|6.5
|+110
|-130
|Cardinals
|4.5
|-130
|+110
2023 NFL Projected Win Totals, Power Rankings, & Strength of Schedules
Take a peek below at the projected win total for every team—according to our computer-generated predictions—as well as each team's power ranking and projected strength of schedule:
|Team
|Projected Wins
|Power Ranking
|Projected Schedule Strength Rank*
|Rams
|3
|26
|1
|Giants
|8
|15
|2
|Eagles
|15
|2
|3
|Dolphins
|8
|10
|4
|Cardinals
|0
|29
|5
|Seahawks
|9
|19
|6
|Bengals
|15
|3
|6
|Bills
|14
|1
|6
|Patriots
|8
|11
|9
|Vikings
|11
|13
|10
|Cowboys
|14
|4
|11
|Commanders
|7
|14
|12
|Jets
|8
|16
|12
|Chargers
|6
|18
|12
|Buccaneers
|7
|22
|15
|Ravens
|12
|7
|16
|49ers
|16
|5
|17
|Raiders
|3
|27
|17
|Broncos
|3
|28
|19
|Bears
|1
|31
|19
|Steelers
|11
|12
|21
|Jaguars
|12
|9
|21
|Chiefs
|17
|6
|23
|Lions
|13
|8
|24
|Browns
|9
|21
|25
|Panthers
|7
|23
|26
|Colts
|1
|30
|27
|Packers
|10
|17
|27
|Titans
|6
|25
|29
|Texans
|2
|32
|30
|Falcons
|7
|24
|31
|Saints
|9
|20
|31
*Ranked from hardest (1st) to easiest (32nd) in projected wins by opponents. Projections and rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.
