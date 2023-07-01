Nathan MacKinnon is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Colorado Avalanche player, scroll down.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nathan MacKinnon's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +800 (4th in NHL)

Think Nathan MacKinnon will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 22:37 723:53 Goals 0.4 14 Assists 1.1 34 (1st) Points 1.5 48 (2nd) Hits 0.7 22 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 1.1 36 Penalty Minutes 0.8 24

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Nathan MacKinnon's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

ALT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.