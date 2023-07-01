The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .258.

In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .247 AVG .268 .336 OBP .343 .381 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 10 RBI 7 15/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings