K.J. Osborn is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

K.J. Osborn Injury Status

Osborn is currently not listed as injured.

K.J. Osborn 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 90 TAR, 60 REC, 650 YDS, 5 TD

K.J. Osborn Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 95.60 146 44 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 81.93 193 70 2023 ADP - 172 64

Other Vikings Players

K.J. Osborn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 4 3 14 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 2 25 0 Week 3 Lions 8 5 73 1 Week 4 @Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 5 5 41 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 5 3 18 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 2 8 1 Week 9 @Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 11 4 35 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Jets 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Lions 5 5 38 1 Week 15 Colts 16 10 157 1 Week 16 Giants 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Packers 7 7 59 1 Week 18 @Bears 6 5 117 0 Wild Card Giants 3 2 20 1

