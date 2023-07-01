Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Tigers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 20 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 72 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.196
|.361
|OBP
|.280
|.446
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|23/17
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (5-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
