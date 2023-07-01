Jonathan Bullard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Jonathan Bullard and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jonathan Bullard Injury Status
Bullard is currently listed as active.
Jonathan Bullard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|23 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Jonathan Bullard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
