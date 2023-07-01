Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is +25000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Murray.

Jamal Murray MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

Jamal Murray 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Points 18.4 276 Rebounds 3.3 50 Assists 5.7 86 Steals 0.6 9 Blocks 0.8 12 FG% 45.8% 103-for-225 3P% 43.2% 35-for-81

Jamal Murray's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Game Day: December 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM

TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

