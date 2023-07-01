Ivan Pace Jr. is +3000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 10th-best in the NFL.

Ivan Pace Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 10th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Ivan Pace Jr. Insights

As part of the Vikings' defense, Pace has totaled 16 tackles and 0.5 sacks in two games.

On offense, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 337 per game. They rank eighth on defense (170 passing yards allowed per game).

With 34.5 offensive rushing yards per game (worst) and 166 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Minnesota has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season in the running game.

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +6600 (16th in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Kirk Cousins +6600 (16th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (77th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (77th in NFL)

