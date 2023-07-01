D.J. Wonnum: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for D.J. Wonnum when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
D.J. Wonnum Injury Status
Wonnum is currently not on the injury report.
D.J. Wonnum 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|34 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
D.J. Wonnum 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
