Byron Murphy's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Byron Murphy Injury Status

Murphy is currently not listed as injured.

Byron Murphy 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Byron Murphy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.5 3.0 9 0 1 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 1

