Akayleb Evans is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Akayleb Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not on the injured list.

Akayleb Evans 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Akayleb Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 2.0 5 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 1

