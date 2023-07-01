Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets is +25000 to take home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Gordon.

Aaron Gordon DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA)

Aaron Gordon 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 13.3 332 Rebounds 7.0 175 Assists 3.6 90 Steals 1.0 24 Blocks 0.6 16 FG% 51.5% 138-for-268 3P% 25.0% 12-for-48

Aaron Gordon's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

