The Colorado Rockies (32-51) will look to Ezequiel Tovar, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Detroit Tigers (35-45) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Coors Field.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (5-7, 7.01 ERA).

Rockies vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.

Gomber is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will hand the ball to Lorenzen (2-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.156.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lorenzen has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

