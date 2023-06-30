Friday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Tigers will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (5-7).

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (361 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.77) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule