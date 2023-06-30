Rockies vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.
The Tigers will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (5-7).
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (361 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.77) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
