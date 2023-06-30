Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (14 of 48), with two or more RBI four times (8.3%).
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.330
|AVG
|.256
|.388
|OBP
|.323
|.468
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|24/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
