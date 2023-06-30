Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .308 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.265
|AVG
|.345
|.357
|OBP
|.429
|.490
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.