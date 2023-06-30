In the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers semifinals on Friday, Iga Swiatek faces Lucia Bronzetti.

In this Semifinal matchup, Swiatek is the favorite (-3000) versus Bronzetti (+1050) .

Iga Swiatek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 96.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Lucia Bronzetti -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 -400 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 71.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

Swiatek defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Bronzetti beat No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Swiatek has played 67 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.4 games per match.

On grass, Swiatek has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 46.8% of games.

Bronzetti is averaging 22.7 games per match through her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Bronzetti have not played against each other.

