Thursday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (32-50) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 win for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 29, or 40.3%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule