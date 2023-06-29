A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.8) -- face off when the Seattle Storm (4-10) host the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Storm (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +125
BetMGM Storm (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +120
PointsBet Storm (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +110
Tipico Storm (-1.5) 163.5 -130 +100

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx are 6-7-0 ATS this year.
  • Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-4.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
  • A total of five Lynx games this season have hit the over.

