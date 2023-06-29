Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .277 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 65.4% of his games this season (34 of 52), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Castro has driven in a run in 14 games this year (26.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.304
|AVG
|.250
|.300
|OBP
|.291
|.354
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
