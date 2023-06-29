Elehuris Montero -- hitting .161 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .202 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).

In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In nine games this year (28.1%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .300 AVG .136 .326 OBP .164 .375 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 7 12/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

