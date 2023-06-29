C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 38), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (31.6%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.242
|AVG
|.221
|.282
|OBP
|.274
|.409
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.