Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in 13 games this year (28.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).
- In 21 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.322
|AVG
|.256
|.385
|OBP
|.323
|.471
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|23/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
