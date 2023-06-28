Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .316 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 20 of 28 games this year (71.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (28.6%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 28), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).

In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .279 AVG .345 .354 OBP .429 .535 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings