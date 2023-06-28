The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
  • Profar has recorded a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.2%).
  • Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (7.2%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 of 69 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 34
.272 AVG .196
.348 OBP .280
.449 SLG .304
16 XBH 9
3 HR 3
15 RBI 12
21/15 K/BB 38/16
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
