The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.

Tovar enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .281 AVG .242 .312 OBP .279 .467 SLG .386 15 XBH 13 4 HR 3 17 RBI 16 35/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings