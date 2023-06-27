Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 74 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (49 of 75), with multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (46.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .277 AVG .252 .354 OBP .339 .508 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 52/15 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

