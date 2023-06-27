How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Fueled by 254 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 349 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.562 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Seabold (1-3) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, June 17, when he tossed three innings while giving up nine earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In nine starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|-
