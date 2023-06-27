Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) against the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:40 PM on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have fallen short of covering the spread in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (349 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule