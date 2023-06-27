On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Lynx have covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Storm have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Minnesota has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3.

So far this season, four out of the Lynx's 13 games have hit the over.

Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

