The Colorado Rockies and Jorge Alfaro, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .138 with three doubles and a home run.

Alfaro has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .167 AVG .130 .167 OBP .167 .333 SLG .348 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 2/0 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings