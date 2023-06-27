Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .289 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 67.6% of his 68 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (36.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.339
|AVG
|.244
|.378
|OBP
|.314
|.600
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|15
|22/9
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
