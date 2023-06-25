The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz hit the field at Coors Field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The favored Angels have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. The total is 13 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -150 +125 13 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-9.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 16-37 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 78 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-20 13-29 14-17 16-32 18-34 12-15

